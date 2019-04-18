Mr. Robert Ross (Bingo Bob) of Mewatha Beach, Boyle, AB passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the age of 73 years.
Robert leaves behind to mourn his son Greg (Jennifer) Ross and their children, Madeline and Dominic; his brothers John and Charles and his sister Carol, of Ottawa, Ont., as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and their extended family.
Memorial Arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Athabasca Community Chapel
3403-48 Ave
Athabasca, AB T9S 1M7
780-675-3996
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Apr. 23, 2019