Rolande Nickolas (1927 - 2019)
Obituary

With saddened hearts and loving remembrance, the family of Mrs. Rolande Nickolas announces her passing on August 21, 2019 at the Athabasca Healthcare Centre, Athabasca, AB at the age of 92 years.

Rolande is survived by her husband, Walter of 71 years; four children: Jerry (Louise), Louise (Don), Noreen (Vern), Lorette; as well as numerous other family and friends.

Rolande's wishes were to be cremated with no funeral service. Her family is respecting her wishes.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Aug. 27, 2019
