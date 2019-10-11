On September 27, 2019, Susanne Doreen (Mandrusiak) Caouette passed away at the University of Alberta Hospital at the age of 64.
Susanne will be mourned by her loving husband, Pierre Caouette; her children, Aimee (Jason) Pankratow and Joseph Caouette; her siblings, Cecille (Vern) Nast and David (Cathy) Mandrusiak; and her sister-in-law Linda Nichols-Mandrusiak, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She will be fondly remembered by her neighbours at East Ridge Estates and former colleagues from her many years working at the Athabasca Hospital.
She was predeceased by her parents, Bill and Katie Mandrusiak; her brother, Maurice Mandrusiak; and son-in-law Robert Green.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Athabasca Reformed Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Susanne's memory may do so to STARS Air Ambulance.
Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Oct. 15, 2019