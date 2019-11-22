Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanna Theresia (van Vijfijken) Van Hout. View Sign Service Information Athabasca Community Chapel 3403-48 Ave Athabasca , AB T9S 1M7 (780)-675-3996 Obituary

Susanna Theresia Van Hout (nee -van Vijfijken), age 87, passed away November 20, 2019, due to long-time medical issues causing her heart to eventually fail.



Susanna, better known as Mom or Oma, was born April 5, 1932, in Geldrop, the Netherlands. She married Thomas Theodorus van Hout on June 2, 1953, in the Catholic Church in Geldrop and subsequently immigrated to Canada.



Thomas passed away on May 2, 2003, just one month before their 50th wedding anniversary.



Susanna is much loved by her 5 children, Tom, Martha, Niel, Joyce, and Ted; her 42 grandchildren/great-grandchildren and her many nephews and nieces in the Netherlands. She is predeceased by her parents and siblings but has one living brother, Jac van Vijvijken, who lives in the Netherlands with his wife, Annie. Susanna was not only a kind and loving mom and oma, she made friends easily, and enjoyed many close friendships over her lifetime.



A Celebration of Life was held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.



Oma was very grateful for the wonderful care she received from the kind staff at Youville Home in St Albert during her final declining months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Youville Home through the Youville Home, St. Albert Covenant Foundation (Room 3C60, 11111 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5K 0L4, Phone: 780.342.8126

