Our Dad, Vincent F. Preece, was born in Athabasca, Alberta on February 14, 1923. He died peacefully on April 17, 2019. He lived a long and happy life. After growing up in Athabasca, Dad served in the Royal Canadian Air Force during World War II . He then returned to Athabasca with his first wife, Vera Delamont, with whom he had five children. He ran the "Marketeria" from 1945-1959, first with his brothers Colin and Bob, and then on his own. During this time, he served a term as Athabasca's Mayor and was one of the first to build a home up on the hill. He also started his lifelong love of theatre, with good friends Charles and Anna Parker. In addition, Vince enjoyed many a day sailing, fishing and having fun with his and Bob's family at Slab Inn cottage on Baptiste Lake.Dad moved his family to Vancouver in 1959, where he earned his teaching degree at the University of British Columbia. In 1964 he (and his family) immigrated to Fullerton, California where he lived in the same house for 55 years, teaching for 20 years, getting his Master's Degree and enjoying retirement for the last 35. Dad remarried in 1977 to the woman of his dreams, Fay Colmar, and became step dad to five more children. Dad and Fay travelled the world, backpacked, biked, sang, acted and created art.Our father was truly a great man whose focus was on his family for his entire life. He taught us the value of honesty and hard work, and to enjoy life to its fullest.Dad is survived by Fay and his five children: John, Sally, Jackie, Christine and Rick as well as in-laws, stepchildren, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Published in The Athabasca Advocate on Apr. 30, 2019

