Wilfred Luverne Anderson of Athabasca, beloved husband of Janice, passed away peacefully at Westlock Hospital, with his wife and four children by his side, on July 26 at the age of 82 years.



Luverne was born May 19, 1937 to Wilfred and Lila Anderson in Donalda, Alberta. He attended Norboe School near Donalda until grade 8. After that he worked for a road construction company driving a caterpillar. He also spent a short time working in a battery factory in Calgary, a job he did not particularly like. He made his way back to the family farm where he helped his Dad.



He met his first wife, Marjorie Logan, at a hockey game in Camrose. They were married November 5, 1960. They lived in the old farmhouse on the family farm. It was here two daughters were born, Joyce and Kathy. In 1967 Luverne, Marjorie, and their two daughters moved to the farm near Athabasca. Two more children came along, their sons Kevin and Wesley. It was here they raised their family. Luverne farmed this land for about 40 years before retiring. Farming was his life. It was what he loved. His first wife, Marjorie, became ill and passed away March 29, 2008 from cancer after 47 years of marriage. That same year he met Janice Ramsay and they were married August 2, 2008. She became his helpmate, friend, constant companion and co-pilot in the final years of his life.



When Luverne was younger he enjoyed hunting trips and fishing. He continued to fish even into his later years. Luverne loved going to gospel jamborees, accordion and bluegrass festivals. One of his favorite things to do was to hit the open road, to go for a drive somewhere, anywhere, anytime and you had to be ready in a moments notice if you wanted to go along!



Luverne will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all that knew him.



Besides his loving wife Janice, Luverne is survived by his two daughters, Joyce (Tom) Hilchie of Beaumont, Kathy (Gary) Pauly of Olds, his two sons, Kevin (Vicki) Anderson of Athabasca, and Wesley (Bobbi) Anderson of Didsbury.

He is survived by 11 Grandchildren, and 10 great-Grandchildren.



He is survived by his sister Irene (Vern) Harder of Peace River and his brother Gary Anderson of Edmonton, his sister-in-law Marjorie Anderson of Red Deer, his sister-in-law Carol Anderson of Beaumont, and his brother-in-law Marvin Olson of Trochu.



He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and their families.



Predeceased by his parents, Wilfred and Lila Anderson, his wife Marjorie, brothers Wayne and Don Anderson, and sister Yvonne Olson.



A Funeral Service was held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Athabasca Missionary Church.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gideons.

