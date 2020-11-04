A. Lucille Steenrod, 106, of Nelsonville, OH, passed away Nov. 3, 2020, at Crestview Nursing Home, Nelsonville, OH.Lucille was born Feb. 1, 1914 in Athens County to Charles M. Scott and Margaret Hewitt Scott . She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Nelsonville, and the Golden Rule Class of the church.Surviving are daughter, Janalie M. Weller of Nelsonville, Kathryn (Brian) Curry of Lancaster; grandchildren, Brandon (Kristin) Curry, Ashley Curry, Matthew (Celeste) Weller; great-granddaughters, Kayli Curry, Audrey Curry, Makenzie Bennett; and several nieces and nephews.Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; husband, D. Randall Steenrod; granddaughter, Amanda Bennet; brothers, Robert Scott, Clifford Scott, Roger Scott; and nephew, Paul Scott.Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, OH.Due to COVID-19, all in attendance are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made First United Methodist Church 205 W. Columbus St. Nelsonville, OH 45764.Arrangements are by Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville.LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: