ZALESKI - Aaron H. West, 89, of Zaleski, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.

He was born March 30, 1930 in McArthur, son of the late Clyde W. and Mabel L. Andrews West. He was married to the late Joan Marie Johnson West, who passed away April 7, 2016.

He was a longtime heavy equipment operator for Benedict & Co., a veteran of the United States Army, a member of the McArthur Eagles, McArthur VFW and the AMVETS. He was also a member of Delta Lodge #207 F&AM and was a Shriner. He was an avid auto racing fan, especially dirt track Sprint Cars.

He is survived by daughters, Kelly (Terry Hale) West, Kathy Jo (Charlie) Caudill and Sherry Smith, all of McArthur; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, Charlie (Dolly) West of Creola; a sister-in-law, Marilyn West of Zaleski; a brother-in-law, Jim Gilliland of McArthur; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Stricklin; brothers, Bill, Art and Tom West; and a sister, Mae Mulhern.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Rev Jerry Griffith, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Elk Cemetery, where a military graveside service will be conducted by McArthur VFW Post #5299. Friends may call Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in The Athens Messenger on July 10, 2019