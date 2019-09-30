Home

Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Addie J. Riley Obituary
ATHENS - Addie J. Riley, 89, of Athens, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at her residence.
She was born May 20, 1930, the daughter of the late Romain and Della Bell Carder Mace. She was a homemaker and care giver, and a member of the Mineral Holiness Mission.
Addie is survived by children, Rex (Bonnie) Riley of New Marshfield, Kathy (Larry) Peters of Zanesville, Michael (Melissa) Riley of Wellston and Vickie (Paul) Brinkley of Athens; grandchildren, Mae Della Reuter, Jennifer L. Riley, Della J. Burch, Robert Vandyke, all of Athens, Tracy (Joseph) McCune of New Marshfield, Terri (Nicholas) Urvan of Athens, Benjamin and Brooklyn Peters of Zanesville, Alexander (Akira) Riley of Hawaii, and Mikayla Riley of Wellston; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Linda (David) Swart of New Marshfield; a brother, Arthur (Rose) Mace of Nelsonville; and a sister-in-law, Elaine Mace of New Marshfield.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond A. Riley; a son, Norman "Dale" Riley; a granddaughter, Charlie Jo Brinkley; a grandson, Raymond D. Riley; brothers and sisters-in-law, Floyd and Helen Mace, Leo and Janie Mace; sister and brother-in-law Arlee and Martin Pidcock; a brother, Tim Mace; a sister, Goldie West; and brothers-in-law, Kenny Shingler and Chester West.
Services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Mike Wetherald officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Thursday.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 1, 2019
