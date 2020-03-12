|
THE PLAINS - Agnes Ann Sapp, age 87, of The Plains, passed away Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020 at Kimes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Athens. Born Feb. 7, 1933 in Johnson County,
Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Florence Trimble Blair.
Ann followed her brother Charles, to Ohio as a young adult and spent the rest of her life in Athens County. She was a waitress at the Ohio University Inn for approximately 20 years where she was well known and loved by all. According to Ann, her best accomplishment was being a foster mother to 24 foster babies as part of Athens County Children's Service program. She was a former member of the New Life Assembly of God.
Ann is survived by a daughter, Donna Morgan; a son, Ken Sapp; three grandchildren, Dirk Morgan, April Morgan and Katie Simon; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Mable Ratliff; special nieces, Fauna Stout and Betty Foster; several other nieces and nephews; and the family of the late Johnny Pierce.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sapp; a brother, Charles Blair; three sisters, Golda Hunter, Garnett Hensley and Barbara Blair.
Ann spent her last few weeks surrounded by family and per her wish there will be no funeral service. A graveside service will be held for the immediate family at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 13, 2020