ATHENS - S. Alan Snodgrass passed away Aug. 22, 2019 in Pomeroy, surrounded by the love of his family, after a courageous 41 year battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born Aug. 15, 1944, in Spencer, West Virginia, he was the son of the late C. Paige Snodgrass and T. Pearl Snodgrass.
Alan is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon; his children: daughters, Amy (Tracy) Lecrone of Lancaster, Susan (Adam) Moyer of Athens, Lindsey Snodgrass (Frank Murphy) of Columbus, and a son, Michael Snodgrass of Windsor, Connecticut; granddaughters, Heather and Hannah Lecrone of Lancaster, and a grandson Liam Snodgrass of Windsor, Connecticut; his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Joe Coulter of Williamstown, West Virginia; a nephew, Christopher (Lori) Coulter of Pickerington; a niece, Jodi Coulter of Vienna, West Virginia; a sister-in-law, Doris (Glen) Barnes of New Martinsville, West Virginia; brothers-in-law, William (Linda) Glover of New Martinsville, West Virginia, Roger (Mary Jo) Glover of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Richard (Christy) Glover of New Martinsville, West Virginia.
Alan graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1962 and Mountain State College in 1964. He was a member of Wayside Methodist Church in Vienna, West Virginia.
Alan was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves from 1965-1969. After graduation from college, Alan began his employment career with Kaiser Aluminum Company in Ravenswood, West Virginia. After relocating to Athens in 1967, Alan began working for McBee Systems, where he was employed for over 28 years as Director of Human Resources, a position he held until his early retirement in 1994.
In addition to his parents, Alan is preceded in death by his infant son, Matthew Alan Snodgrass; a niece, Jennifer Coulter; a father-in-law, Isaac J. Glover; and mother-in-law, Irene N. Glover.
Services will be held Monday at noon at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Friends may call Monday from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 23, 2019