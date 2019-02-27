ATHENS - Albert G. Leep, 90, of Athens, died Tuesday morning, Feb. 26, 2019 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital. Born Aug. 9, 1928 in Vevay, Indiana, he was the son of the late Earl & Edna Howard Leep.

He was a 1945 graduate of Vevay High School, he received his B.S. from Indiana University in 1949, M.S. in Edcuation from Indiana University in 1954, and his Ph.D. from Ball State University in 1965.

Professor Leep taught grade school in Winamac and West Lafayette, Indiana and was Principal at Burtsfield Elementary in West Lafayette, Indiana. He came to Ohio University in 1965 as a Professor of Curriculum and Instruction in the Education Department. He was Department Chair for four years.

He was involved in several programs including: Teenage Teachers Aids, doctoral programs for over 50 students, Special student teacher program at The Plains Elementary School, taught at Sheffield University in England, campus backup for seven years for Botswana program, workshops in the Yucatan, Mexico and developed and taught in a program in Gifted Education. He was a member of Phi Kappa Phi.

Professor Leep has received several awards including: 1984-85 President of Elementary Education and Nursery School Educators, 1994 Southeastern Ohio Gifted Program, 1999 Innovations in Teaching and Partnership Award and in 2000 was inducted into the Gifted Education Hall of Fame. From 2004-05 he was co-chair of the O'Bleness Volunteer Annual Giving Campaign and served several years as a senior volunteer (8900 hours)at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital. He was Director of the Jennings Lecture Series from 2006 to 2007. He enjoyed gardening and playing bridge. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953.

Al is survived by his wife of 63 years, Peggy L. Rahe Leep; two sons, Clayton A. Leep of Carol Stream, Illinois and Kevin H. (Tonya) Leep of Athens; two grandchildren, Shane H. Leep and Jillian M. Leep; a niece, Debra Dickerson of Louisville, Kentucky; and a nephew, Tom Dickerson of Califorinia.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by two sisters, Melneva Bauer and Nadine Norisey.

No services are planned. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, 55 Hospital Dr., Athens, OH 45701.