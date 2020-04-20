Home

Alberta J. Montgomery Obituary
NEW MARSHFIELD - Alberta J. Montgomery, 82, New Marshfield, passed away Saturday April 18, 2020, at her residence.
Born Oct. 29, 1937, in Gallipolis, she was the daughter of the late Carlos and Emma Adeline Harrison Snowden. Alberta was retired from Ohio University, she was a 1955 graduate of Rutland High School, a member of K.T. Crossen Post 21 Ladies Auxiliary and Cabane 775 LaFemmes.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years John P. Montgomery, a daughter Melanie (Richard) Reeve of Albany, grandchildren Michael (Elizabeth Scott) Reeve of Albany, Rebecca Reeve of Fort Defiance AZ., brother Jeffrey (Carolyn) Snowden of Rutland, nephew Adam (Morgan) Snowden, niece Amber Snowden, great-niece Emma Snowden.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a grandson Travis Richard Reeve.
Private services will be held at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Carrie Ator James officiating. No calling hours will be observed. Burial will be in Temple Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Alberta's Memory may be sent to Rutland High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 135, Rutland, OH 45775.
You may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 21, 2020
