ATHENS - Alden Reid Dalzell, formerly of Athens, died peacefully the morning of Wednesday, July 3, at Lindley Inn, The Plains. He was four days short of his 95th birthday.

Alden was born of Harold and Dorothy Dalzell (deceased) and is survived by his wife of 69 years, Frances, and four children (Anne of Cleveland, Michael of La Pointe Wisconsin, Bruce of Stewart and Sheelagh of New Britain, Connecticut); 10 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Alden has a Bachelor's degree from Bucknell University, and a Masters from OSU. He served with the US Army in WWII and worked for the Presbyterian mission in Bangkok, Thailand.

Alden came to Athens in 1964 as a programmer in OU's new computer processing department. He retired in 1981 as the Director of Computer Services. After a long sojourn in Tennessee, Alden and Fran returned to the area in 2012 to be near their son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Gay Dalzell.

Arrangements for a memorial service will be posted here as soon as available.