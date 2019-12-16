Home

Alfred O. "Al" Cossin

Alfred O. "Al" Cossin Obituary
AMESVILLE - Alfred "Al" O. Cossin, 55, of Amesville, passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital on Dec. 13, 2019.
He was born Dec. 10, 1964 in Columbus, son of Ruth Davis and Atmer Cossin. Al was a 1983 graduate of Federal Hocking High School and a 1989 graduate of Marietta Beauty School.
He is survived by his mother, Ruth Davis; sisters, Roxie (Jeff) Mayle, Sheila (Newt) Ice, Tara (Children) Lucas; brothers, Herbert Cossin, Christopher Davis and Michael Cossin and many special nieces, nephews and friends he held dear to his heart.
He was preceded in death by his father, Atmer Cossin; step-father, Herbert Davis; and his brother, Rex Cossin.
Al will be sadly missed by many. Al had a kind heart, a smile that would light the room and laughter that was very contagious.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville. Burial will follow in the Mudsock Cemetery.
Visitation was held at the funeral home Monday, from 6-8 p.m.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 17, 2019
