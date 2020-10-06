LITTLE HOCKING - Alice Capehart, 82, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, OH.
She was born Sept. 6, 1938 in Pt. Pleasant, WV, daughter of the late John Alvin and Freda Mattox Byus.
Alice is survived by four daughters, Patricia and John Greenwalt, Melissa and Bruce Hayes, Vickie Capehart and Brandie and Pat Kolbe; a son, Patrick and Dorothy Capehart; seven grandchildren; and a sister, Reta Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buford Lee Capehart; a son, Sheldon Capehart; grandson, Jesse; great-grandson, Austin; three sisters and two brothers.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at the Coolville Cemetery with Pastor Rick Bourne officiating.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
