Alice Capehart
1938 - 2020
LITTLE HOCKING - Alice Capehart, 82, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, OH.
She was born Sept. 6, 1938 in Pt. Pleasant, WV, daughter of the late John Alvin and Freda Mattox Byus.
Alice is survived by four daughters, Patricia and John Greenwalt, Melissa and Bruce Hayes, Vickie Capehart and Brandie and Pat Kolbe; a son, Patrick and Dorothy Capehart; seven grandchildren; and a sister, Reta Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Buford Lee Capehart; a son, Sheldon Capehart; grandson, Jesse; great-grandson, Austin; three sisters and two brothers.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at the Coolville Cemetery with Pastor Rick Bourne officiating.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
OCT
8
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Coolville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
White-Schwarzel Funeral Home
2817 Fifth Street
Coolville, OH 45723
(740) 667-3110
