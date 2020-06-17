Alice Drach

ATHENS - Alice Mechem Drach, 98, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2020. She was born in Nelsonville, OH on Sept. 24, 1921, the daughter of C. Stanley and Helen Mechem. She was in the 1938 class of Nelsonville High School, and graduated from Ohio University in 1942.

Alice was among the women who joined the war effort in WW II. She first worked for Babcock & Wilcox in Barberton, OH as a drafting engineer. She was very proud to take part in the design of the liberty ships. Alice then joined the Navy as a WAVE. She was commander of her squadron at Quonset Point, RI, where she was stationed until the end of the war. During that time she met her beloved life partner George Drach, who was a Navy officer. They were married in Nelsonville in 1945.

After the war Alice and George settled in Athens. Alice worked for many years in the family business, Stanley's Shoe Store on Court Street. She was an astute businesswoman, and for some time ran the shoe department at Marting's Department Store. She was a devoted member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ. Over many years, she participated in the Christian Women's Fellowship, was a church Moderator, and was the longest continuous member of the church choir. She was also active in the Pi Beta Phi Alumna Club.

In the late 1980s George and Alice closed the shoe store, after which they spent many happy years in retirement. They traveled together throughout the United States. Alice especially loved to visit her four grandchildren, Katie, Corinne, Eric and John. She treasured the time with them, and was glad to welcome her great-grandson, Jackson Roberts into the family. During that time Alice was active in the Athens chapter of PEO as well as a member of Tuesday Club. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, bird watching, and being the best cribbage player in the family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Stanley Mechem; her husband, George Drach; and her brother, William Mechem.

She is survived by her brother, Charles (Marilyn) Mechem; her son, Robert (Carolyn) Drach; her daughter, Suzanne (Don) Roberts; her four grandchildren, Katie (Jordan) Roberts, Corinne Drach, Eric (Sarah) Drach and John (Laura) Roberts; and her great-grandson Jackson Roberts.

The family wishes to express our deep gratitude to Mark Mechem, for his kind help over the past few years. We also extend special thanks to the nurses and staff at Hickory Creek, the nurses at OhioHealth Hospice, and the home health caretakers who provided Alice loving and attentive care.

Alice will be deeply missed and held forever in our hearts. A memorial service in honor of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Messages of condolence may be sent to jagersfh@columbus.rr.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store