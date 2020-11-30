1/
Alice Stump
1938 - 2020
LOGAN - Alice M. Stump, 82, of Logan, OH, passed away Nov. 28, 2020 at Mt Carmel Hospital East, Columbus, OH.
Alice was born June 22, 1938 at home in Orland, OH to Edward Pittman and Lucille White Pittman. She was a 1957 graduate of McArthur High School; retired from Goodyear in Logan; will be deeply missed by her family
Surviving are her husband Donald E. Stump; children, Michelle, Chris, Lee, Kim; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry; and sister, Norma.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Virginia, Clarabell, Harold, Frank, and Doris Ann.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, OH with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Burial will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Logan.
Calling hours will be observed Tuesday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Masks and social distancing are required to attend the funeral and calling hours.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
DEC
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
