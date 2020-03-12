Home

Jagers and Sons Funeral Home - Athens
Allen "Randy" Slone


1961 - 2020
Allen "Randy" Slone Obituary
ATHENS- Allen Randall "Randy" Slone, age 58 of Athens died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born Oct. 7, 1961 in Columbus, he was the son of Barbara Sue Graber Slone Darling of Columbus and the late Gordon Randall Slone.
He was a graduate of Central High School in Columbus and had been a resident of Athens for the last fifteen years.
Beside his mother, Randy is survived by a son, Jason Slone of Columbus; several grandchildren; three sisters, Terry (Jason) Crace of London, Laura Temple of Columbus, Linda Saikas of Grove City; two brothers, Timothy Slone of Columbus and Everett Christopher Sloan of Galloway. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 13, 2020
