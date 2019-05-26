NELSONVILLE - Alma Ann Snider, 79, of Nelsonville, formerly of Tuppers Plains, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, at her residence.

She was born July 8, 1939 in Tuppers Plains, the daughter of the late Charles Parker Nutter and Gladis Phyllis Allen. She was married to Larry "Lee" Snider for over 50 years, and he passed away in 2008.

She worked for Goodyear in Logan, and was a Homemaker in life. Alma attended Faith Tabernacle Church in Nelsonville. She was a loving Christian lady who had a passion for helping others. She often gave food and clothing to the homeless, and at times actually took people in that were on hard times. She was greatly loved by her family and will be sadly missed.

Alma is survived by her children, Larry "Dean" (Jane) Snider of Nelsonville, Curtis "Buster" Snider of Gore, Shelley (Troy) Kelley of Long Bottom, Diane (Pat) Boice of Logan and Marlena (Ron) Campbell of Nelsonville; step-daughter, Debbie (Tim) Kasler of Buchtel; 27 grandchildren; 53 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Paul and Harold Nutter.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Pastor Jeff Snodgrass officiating. Interment will be in Tuppers Plains Christian Cemetery in Tuppers Plains. Friends may visit Thursday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home.

Donations in memory of Alma Ann Snider may be made to Souers Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, OH 45764 to help with funeral expenses.

Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on May 28, 2019