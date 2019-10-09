|
MARION - Amanda G. Beasley-Donahue, 40, of Marion, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Marion General Hospital, Marion.
Amanda was born on Jan. 21, 1979 in Marietta to Michael Beasley and Wanda Gail (Coen) Beasley. On July 9, 2016, Amanda married Todd L. Donahue and he survives.
Amanda is survived by her mother and husband, Wanda Gail Beasley-Angus and John Angus of Greenwood, South Carolina; a brother, Christopher Michael Beasley of Athens; maternal grandfather, Pearl Coen of Coolville; a mother-in-law, Pat Donahue of Delaware, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Brian Donahue, and sister-in-law, Melissa Donahue of South Lebanon, Ohio; a niece, Brooklyn Donahue of South Lebanon; and her many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Amanda was preceded in death by her father, David Michael Beasley; a brother, Dustin Michael Beasley; maternal grandmother, Wanda M. Coen, and paternal grandparents, Paul H. Beasley, Sr. and Doris M. Beasley.
Amanda graduated from Federal Hocking High School, Stewart and went on to Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, where she received her bachelor's degree in Zoology.
Amanda enjoyed reading, especially Victorian era novels. She loved animals, playing board and card games in which she was very competitive.
She will be remembered for her love of her family and friends. She will be missed by everyone.
Funeral Services for Amanda will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.
Visitations will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Todd Donahue for funeral and hospital expenses and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
Amanda gave the gift of life as an organ donor with Lifeline of Ohio.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 10, 2019