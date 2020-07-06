Amber Russell

LANCASTER - Amber Dawn Russell, 47, of Lancaster, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at the James Cancer Center in Columbus surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 29, 1972 in Athens County.
She is survived by her husband, Everett Rutter of Lancaster and her dad, Lance E. Russell of Millfield.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth A. "Butch" McCune Russell who passed away March 3, 2019 and her brother Christopher Russell, who passed away Sept. 28, 1992.
Amber graduated from Athens High School in 1991 and attended Ohio University, Lancaster. She had worked at the Bickford Assisted Living in Lancaster for several years. Amber always enjoyed spending time with friends and family. She was very active in 4-H while growing up and later enjoyed motorcycle racing for the majority of her life. She followed the GNCC Racing Series throughout several states and enjoyed the traveling. She was also fascinated by the ocean and recently visited Virginia Beach. Amber will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Charlotte Rutter; uncles, Jerry (Judy) McCune of Millfield, Roger (Cathy) McCune of Millfield, Howard (Ruth) Russell of Chauncey, Dave (Norma) Russell of Millfield; aunts, Marian (Jim) Reazor of Florida and Bonnie Shifflet of Glouster and Opal Rutter of Lancaster; she is also survived by several cousins and three very close and special cousins, Steve "Fibber" McCune, Cole Shifflet and Tonia Martin.
In addition to her mother and brother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wilbur and Mary McCune and William and Mildred Russell; aunts, Wilma Jackson and Patty Shifflet; and uncles Joe McCune and John (Goldie) Russell.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday July 9, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Contributions can be made to Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732 to help with final expenses. Please observe social distancing measures as much as possible and wear a face covering while attending services as recommended by the CDC. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com
