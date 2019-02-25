ATHENS - Amelia "Emily" (Fanady) Vacolas, 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday morning, Feb. 25, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends.

Emily was retired from Columbia Gas after 30 years as Administrative Assistant to the District Manager. She was an accomplished vocalist with an esteemed career performing solos, opera and duets for different productions of the Ohio Valley Summer Theater. She was also a member of the Athens Music Club and won the National Association of Teachers and Singers Award.

She served on the Board of Directors of the Ohio Valley Summer Theater for 20 years, and was President of OVST and its vice-president. In 1979, she received OVST's prestigious Baedecker Award for outstanding service. She performed in more than 13 productions.

In addition to her stellar singing and performing career, Emily is founder of the Beta Sigma Phi Career Sorority, serving as its president many times. She was also a member of the Athens Music Club, The O'Bleness Hospital Guild, The Athens Chapter of the Professional Secretaries and Athens Friends and Neighbors.

Emily enjoyed playing her beloved baby Grand piano, elegant decorating with her collection of angels and loved the color red, knitting and gracious entertaining for her many friends. She graduated from Parkersburg High School.

She was born in Parkersburg to Manuel and Evangeline Fanady of Parkersburg, West Virginia, both deceased. She also is preceded in death by her husband, Nick, of 33 years.

Emily is survived by her sons, John, Columbus and Steve (Carrie), Johnstown, Ohio; brother, George (Mary) of Wilmington, North Carolina; and niece, Rebecca (Dave) McGill and their children, Marissa and Kyle, of Manassas, Virginia, and nephews Gregory and George.

Funeral services will be held at Hughes Moquin Funeral Home on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. Calling hours will be Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 4-7 p.m., with the Trisagion Service at 6:30 p.m., officiated by Father Mark Elliott. Additional calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, prior to the funeral on Thursday. Burial will be at West Union Cemetery, followed by a tribute reception at Christ the King Church, 75 Stewart St.

Donations may be made in the name Emily Vacolas to OVST, PO Box 303.

A performance of OVST this summer will be dedicated to Emily. The family encourages visitors to wear something red to the services on Thursday, and wishes to thank caregiver Kimberly Sands for being with Emily the past weeks.

Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 26, 2019