McARTHUR - Ammie L. Hysell, 88, of Wilkesville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at Maple Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation, McArthur.
Born Oct. 24, 1931 at Uneeda, West Virginia, to the late Doliver Welch and Clara Drummonds Welch. She worked as a store clerk and a homemaker.
Ammie is survived by her son Jeff Hysell and nieces and nephews.
Preceded by parents, Doliver and Clara Welch; husband, Harold A. Hysell in 2013; and her brothers and sisters.
Services are Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, OH, with Pastor Larry Lemley officiating. Burial to follow at Athens Memory Gardens, Athens, OH. Family to receive friends Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences @birchfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 10, 2020