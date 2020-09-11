1/
Amy Howell
1980 - 2020
ATHENS - Amy Elizabeth (Runyon) Howell, 39, of Athens, died unexpectedly Sept. 5, 2020 in Roanoke, VA. Born Nov. 17, 1980 in Cleveland, she was the daughter of the late Jim Runyon.
Amy was proudly apart of Celebrate Recovery and helped people within the community through the substance abuse recovery process. She will be missed dearly by her children.
She is survived by her four children, Ethan James Devon Runyon, Breann Alena Runyon, Zenon Kelly Howell, Gage Gabriel Howell; grandchild, Aubree Ann Runyon; and an unborn grandson due January 2021.
Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her grandfather, Zeke Alchimowicz; and her aunt Helen Runyon.
At request of the family, cremation will take place. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
