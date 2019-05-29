Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Everett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Tyler Everett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Andrew Tyler Everett Obituary
SHADE - Andrew Tyler Everett, 33, of Shade, died May 24, 2019.
Born April 30, 1986, in Oregon, Ohio, he was the son of Aimee Everett, who survives.
Andrew was employed by area lawn and tree trimming services. He loved fishing, hunting and anything to do with outdoors.
Survivors include Marlesia Boivin, his cousin with whom he made his home for many years; his cousins Matthew Boivin, Maelyn Rose, Mary Lea Walls; grandparents, Tom and Beth Everett, Bob and Nancy Mingus; special friends, Robbie O'Neil and family, Brittiany McNabb; brothers, John Maghakian and Jalen Bell; sister, Justine Maghakian; many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a special aunt, Beverle Boivin, with whom he made his home with for many years.
A memorial-informal gathering to honor Andrew's memory will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the residence of Marlesia Boivin, 301 Old SR 33, Shade.
Those wishing to assist with funeral expenses may make a donation to Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, P.O. Box 232, Albany, OH 45710.
You may sign his register book at wwwbigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now