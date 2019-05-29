SHADE - Andrew Tyler Everett, 33, of Shade, died May 24, 2019.

Born April 30, 1986, in Oregon, Ohio, he was the son of Aimee Everett, who survives.

Andrew was employed by area lawn and tree trimming services. He loved fishing, hunting and anything to do with outdoors.

Survivors include Marlesia Boivin, his cousin with whom he made his home for many years; his cousins Matthew Boivin, Maelyn Rose, Mary Lea Walls; grandparents, Tom and Beth Everett, Bob and Nancy Mingus; special friends, Robbie O'Neil and family, Brittiany McNabb; brothers, John Maghakian and Jalen Bell; sister, Justine Maghakian; many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a special aunt, Beverle Boivin, with whom he made his home with for many years.

A memorial-informal gathering to honor Andrew's memory will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the residence of Marlesia Boivin, 301 Old SR 33, Shade.

Those wishing to assist with funeral expenses may make a donation to Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, P.O. Box 232, Albany, OH 45710.

