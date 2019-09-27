Home

Warren-Brown Funeral Home
80 East Washington Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1375
Angel Marie Smith

Angel Marie Smith Obituary
STEWART - Angel Marie Smith, 27, of Stewart, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
Born Nov. 20, 1991 in Chauncey, she was the daughter of Misty Bridgewater (John Frazee) and Brent Smith (Mitzi Estep).
Besides her parents, Angel was survived by three sons, Bentlee Michael Smith, 8, Elijah Lee Honesty, 2, and Jackson Gabriel, 1; a husband, Jeffrey Lee Honesty; sisters, Megan Smith (T.J. Varney), Clairissa Smith (Joshua Gibson), Briana Westfall (Kenny Westfall) and Hailie Frazee; a niece, Gabriella Jordan Taylor; two grandmothers, Betty Paskins and Carol Frazee; a stepdad, Mike Bridgewater; and a very special cousin, Katie (Bugg) Woods.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Brittany Jordan Smith; two grandfathers, Paul McLean and Charles Smith; a grandmother, Shirley Smith; and a great mother, Maxine Smith.
Services will be held at Warren-Brown funeral Home, Nelsonville, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, followed by services at 1 p.m.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Sept. 29, 2019
