Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
For more information about
Angie Faddis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Angie Faddis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angie Faddis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angie Faddis Obituary
ATHENS - Angie Richards Faddis, 42, of Lancaster, formerly of Athens, died unexpectedly Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her home.
Born Aug. 23, 1977 in Columbus, she was the daughter of Karen L (Dave) Crabtree Keirns of Millfield and Michael Richards of Athens.
She was a 1995 graduate of Athens High School. She enjoyed many hobbies including doing makeup, writing, history, and hair styling all while dealing with lifelong Diabetes.
Besides her parents, she is survived by two children, Cheyenne Richards of Lancaster, Jacob Ashcraft of Millfield; a special grandson, Sabastion Roberts; a sister, Brittney Richards-Bivins of Garner, NC; a niece and a nephew; and the father of her two children, Jason Ashcraft.
She is now at peace with her grandparents who preceded her in death.
Due to COVID 19, private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Hilltop Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may made for funeral expenses. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -