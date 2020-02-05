|
|
Ann Margaret (Johnson) Dombrowski passed away on Feb. 4, 2020, at the age of 84, surrounded by her loving family.
Ann was born Dec. 1, 1935 in Akron, OH, but spent most of her adult life in Athens with her husband of 51 years, William "Bill" Dombrowski. Ann loved children and earned an Associates Degree in Child Development from Ohio University in 1985 after raising five children of her own. At times she worked as a bookkeeper, a Head Start teacher, a hospice worker, and an events coordinator for international students at the university.
Always passionate about food, Ann took culinary classes at the Hocking Technical Institute, and prepared Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners that are still legendary in her family. She passed this love of cooking on to her youngest son, Michael, who would go on to work as a chef in Nantucket.
Among her many other interests were reading - especially mystery novels, Buckeyes football, genealogy, theater, local arts and music and traveling with family and her best friend Anita. She loved all animals - big and small - and together with her husband Bill, she rescued and cared for many animals in her lifetime, including her surviving dogs Rusty and Buddy.
Ann and Bill spent eleven years in Florida, where Ann was an active member of the Red Hat Society, before they returned to Athens in the last years of her life.
Ann is survived by her husband, William Dombrowski; her daughter, Valerie McCourt; her sons, Kirk Cummings, Craig Cummings, and Michael Dombrowski; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son, Kevin Cummings.
Special thanks to Ohio Health Hospice for going above and beyond for her family.
Visitation will be held at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service officiated by Chaplain Mark Mitera following thereafter. Interment will be held at a later date in Akron. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ann's name to . Friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a private message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 6, 2020