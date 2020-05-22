ATHENS - Sheila "Ann" Fugate, 82, of Athens, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born Aug. 12, 1937 in Parma, she was the daughter of the late Peter Taylor and Jessie Frazier Taylor.
A graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. She had been employed at Sheltering Arms Hospital, as Director of Nursing at Athens Mental Health Center and the Ohio Valley Health Services Foundation, Inc. She retired from Ohio University as Director of Federal Funding at the College of Osteopathic Medicine. She was instrumental in the writing of the grants that created OU College of Medicine. She used her skill as a grant writer to benefit her community, as well as the college. She assisted in forming the nursing program at Hocking College and the formation of SEO Emergency Medical System. She was a former member of the TB board.
She was a past Treasurer and Past President of the Athens Farmer's Market. She and her husband were involved in organic farming and operated Rich Gardens Organic Farms.
Ann is survived by her husband of 48 years, Richard "Rich" Tomsu; two daughters, Laura (Dwight) Blake of Greenfield Township, PA and Ann (Jeff) Brooks of Athens; four grandchildren, Jeremy Blake, Andrew Blake, Jennifer Brooks and Erin Brooks; and seven great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Jack Taylor. Due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Athens Farmer's Market, P.O. Box 951, Athens, OH 45701-0951.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 22 to May 24, 2020.