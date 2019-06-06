Home

Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Anna Lou Smith Decker

Anna Lou Smith Decker Obituary
ATHENS - Anna Lou Smith Decker, 81, of Bethel, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her residence. She was formerly of Athens County.
Born June 21, 1937 in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Leeroy Darling and Hazel Violet Roberts Yocum. She was a homemaker.
Anna is survived by children Linda D. (Mark) Harless, Carol Decker, and Roger L. Decker; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Roger Decker; sons, Eldon and Charles Smith; brothers, Larry Paul and Terry Lee Yocum; and a sister, Gloria Jean Spencer.
Visitation will be Saturday 12-2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at School Lot Cemetery.
Published in The Athens Messenger on June 7, 2019
