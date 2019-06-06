|
ATHENS - Anna Lou Smith Decker, 81, of Bethel, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her residence. She was formerly of Athens County.
Born June 21, 1937 in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Leeroy Darling and Hazel Violet Roberts Yocum. She was a homemaker.
Anna is survived by children Linda D. (Mark) Harless, Carol Decker, and Roger L. Decker; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Roger Decker; sons, Eldon and Charles Smith; brothers, Larry Paul and Terry Lee Yocum; and a sister, Gloria Jean Spencer.
Visitation will be Saturday 12-2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at School Lot Cemetery. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Athens Messenger on June 7, 2019