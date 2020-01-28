|
|
Anne Judith Russell of Albany, OH passed away on Jan. 4, 2020 with peace in her heart "knowing she was going home." She will be forever loved and admired for her faith, compassion and strength by her family and many friends. She was a woman who journeyed with great faith and perseverance through the challenges and joys of her life this side of heaven. Anne always did her best to appreciate and give thanks for the gift of life and for the people God put on her path.
Anne loved church and fellowship, community service, cooking, knitting, reading and gardening. She delighted in the many joys of her family especially at the dinner table, cooking her recipes for them to enjoy. Her later years especially brought happiness to her heart as she had the time to sit back, appreciate and applaud the activities and lives of her grown children and their families.
She is survived by a son, Gregory S. Russell; two daughters, Diane W. Tuton and Kristanne H. Beetem; and seven grandchildren. As she wished, she rests now in peace with her beloved son, William W. Russell in their heavenly home.
A Celebration of Life will be held in her memory at Clark's Chapel in Athens, OH on Sat., April 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations would be cherished to Clark's Chapel, PO Box 505, Athens, OH 45701 in memory of Anne J. Russell.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Jan. 29, 2020