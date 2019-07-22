THE PLAINS - Aretta Mae Lott, 97, of The Plains, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.

Born May 6, 1922 in The Plains, she was the daughter of the late Walter Grigsby and Gladys Evans Grigsby. She was a longtime Chauncey resident and was currently living at The Lindley Inn.

She attended Chauncey Dover High School, and had been employed at the Athens State Hospital and retired from McBee Systems. She was a member of Athens Church of God, and through her faith had advised family she was ready to meet her Lord and Savior. In the past, she greatly enjoyed being with her family for meals or just visiting, walking with friends, crafting, taking bus trips and going to the Chauncey Senior Citizens.

Aretta is survived by her daughter-in-law, Judy (Jerry) Yates of The Plains; a granddaughter, Holly (Steve) Sofronko of The Plains; and a niece, Joyce Bise of Florala, Alabama.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Lott; her son, Larry L. Grigsby; a brother, William "Peck" Grigsby; and a sister-in-law, Hildreth Grigsby.

Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Pastor Tom Dishong officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank The Lindley Inn, OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital and OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice for their love and care. Published in The Athens Messenger on July 23, 2019