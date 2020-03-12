Home

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of South Parkersburg - Parkersburg
2333 Pike Street
Parkersburg, WV 26101
304-422-7111
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Arnold Veon


1929 - 2020
Arnold Veon Obituary
Arnold L. Veon, 90, of Coolville, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Arcadia Valley Nursing Center under hospice care.
He was born August 20, 1929 in Brohard, WV, son of the late Henry and Emily Westfall Veon.
Arnold enjoyed tinkering with small engines and could create anything with wood that he set his mind to. He was a "jack-of-all-trades" and admitted he was a master of none. Arnold loved talking to people and helping others. When he was younger, Arnold enjoyed hunting deer, squirrels and rabbits. He loved his family very much.
He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Little (Bill); son-in-law, Jim Vannoy; five grandchildren, Jay Perkins, Julie Rector (Rob), Jason Vannoy (Mandy), Tracy Facemire (Joe) and Cathy Clem (Chris); four great-grandchildren, Emily Biles, Austin Vannoy, Brady Clem and Sidney Clem; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Arnold was preceded in death by the love of his life of 50 years, Irene Sinnett Veon; daughter, Jane Vannoy; brothers, James, Paul and Donald Veon; and sisters, Mae Maze, Hazel Snider, Ruth Freed and Mary Windland.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St, south Parkersburg with Joe Rader officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 11, 2020
