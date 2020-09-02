1/
Arthur Brooks
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RINGLING, OK - Arthur D. Brooks, 81, of Ringling, OK passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Art died peacefully at home with his beloved wife, Janet and his children at his side. Art was born in Athens, Ohio on Sept. 10, 1938 to the late Jesse and Jenny M. (Seacoy) Brooks. Art was also preceded in death by his grandson, Logan Brooks; step-son, Daniel Hudson; four brothers and one sister.
After serving in the US Army from 1957 to 1961 he moved to Columbus, OH where he lived for 51 years before relocating to Oklahoma in 2017. He loved gospel music and was a member of the Whitehall Nazarene Church and most recent East Columbus Community Church. He retired as a Salesman from Creasy Foods.
Art is survived by his wife of 32 years, Janet Brooks; children, Brent (Cindy) Brooks, Brian Brooks, Bruce (Yi-Ping) Brooks and Barb (Rob) Wells; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Goldie Dille; brother, Jesse (Phyllis) Brooks; step-children, Tom Hudson, Bill Hudson and Armeda (Bob) Smith; eight step-grandchildren; 16 step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandson; and sister-in-law, Pat Piccolo.
His family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where his funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Calvin Green officiating. Graveside services will be held at Athens Memory Gardens, 7360 Cameron Rd., Athens, OH 45701 on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 3 p.m.
The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Cross Timbers Hospice and requests memorial donations be made in Art's memory to: Cross Timbers Hospice, 207 "C" Street NW, Ardmore, Oklahoma 73401. To send memorial messages to Art's family and view his video tribute, please visit www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Athens Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cotner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved