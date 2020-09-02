RINGLING, OK - Arthur D. Brooks, 81, of Ringling, OK passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Art died peacefully at home with his beloved wife, Janet and his children at his side. Art was born in Athens, Ohio on Sept. 10, 1938 to the late Jesse and Jenny M. (Seacoy) Brooks. Art was also preceded in death by his grandson, Logan Brooks; step-son, Daniel Hudson; four brothers and one sister.
After serving in the US Army from 1957 to 1961 he moved to Columbus, OH where he lived for 51 years before relocating to Oklahoma in 2017. He loved gospel music and was a member of the Whitehall Nazarene Church and most recent East Columbus Community Church. He retired as a Salesman from Creasy Foods.
Art is survived by his wife of 32 years, Janet Brooks; children, Brent (Cindy) Brooks, Brian Brooks, Bruce (Yi-Ping) Brooks and Barb (Rob) Wells; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Goldie Dille; brother, Jesse (Phyllis) Brooks; step-children, Tom Hudson, Bill Hudson and Armeda (Bob) Smith; eight step-grandchildren; 16 step-great-grandchildren; one step-great-great-grandson; and sister-in-law, Pat Piccolo.
His family will receive friends on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where his funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Calvin Green officiating. Graveside services will be held at Athens Memory Gardens, 7360 Cameron Rd., Athens, OH 45701 on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 3 p.m.
The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Cross Timbers Hospice and requests memorial donations be made in Art's memory to: Cross Timbers Hospice, 207 "C" Street NW, Ardmore, Oklahoma 73401. To send memorial messages to Art's family and view his video tribute, please visit www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
