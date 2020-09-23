UPPER ARLINGTON - Dr. Arthur Clubok, 86, died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Hospice of Central Ohio
at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH, following a long battle with Merkel cell carcinoma.
Born and raised in Detroit, MI, he attended the University of Michigan, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in political science. He taught social studies in the Detroit Public Schools until he completed his Ph.D in education at the University of Michigan. He then brought his family to Athens, OH where he became a professor in Ohio University's College of Education. After retirement, he and his wife Miriam (with whom he recently celebrated 61 years of marriage) moved to Upper Arlington, Ohio.
Dr. Clubok led a distinguished academic career, authoring many articles, editing a long-standing series of papers on social studies education, writing several books on the teaching of social studies in secondary education, and receiving multiple research grants to promote reading and studying the Constitution in public schools.
Dr. Clubok was active in many organizations, including the Ohio Council for the Social Studies and the National Council for the Social Studies. He served as treasurer of the Athens County Civil Liberties Union and co-president of the Athens Hillel Foundation. He was a life-long supporter of causes for civil rights and environmental issues, and a determined opponent of censorship, especially in the context of school libraries and curricula.
He will be remembered as an exceptionally kind, generous, and modest man, with total devotion to and fierce pride for his family, including his wife Miriam, his three children, Alisa, Andrew, and Kenneth, and his two grandchildren, Rose and Sarah.
In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren, Arthur is also survived by his brother, Al Clubok, his three sisters-in-law, Joan Clubok, Sylvia Starkman, and Sally Sherman; his two daughters-in-law, Holly and Laura Clubok; as well as a number of nephews, nieces, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to Hospice of Central Ohio
or the American Civil Liberties Union. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private graveside service, and then will virtually observe shiva, the traditional Jewish period of mourning. Contact clubokshiva@yahoo.com for connection details.