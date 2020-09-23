1/
Arthur Clubok
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
UPPER ARLINGTON - Dr. Arthur Clubok, 86, died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Hospice of Central Ohio at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH, following a long battle with Merkel cell carcinoma.
Born and raised in Detroit, MI, he attended the University of Michigan, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in political science. He taught social studies in the Detroit Public Schools until he completed his Ph.D in education at the University of Michigan. He then brought his family to Athens, OH where he became a professor in Ohio University's College of Education. After retirement, he and his wife Miriam (with whom he recently celebrated 61 years of marriage) moved to Upper Arlington, Ohio.
Dr. Clubok led a distinguished academic career, authoring many articles, editing a long-standing series of papers on social studies education, writing several books on the teaching of social studies in secondary education, and receiving multiple research grants to promote reading and studying the Constitution in public schools.
Dr. Clubok was active in many organizations, including the Ohio Council for the Social Studies and the National Council for the Social Studies. He served as treasurer of the Athens County Civil Liberties Union and co-president of the Athens Hillel Foundation. He was a life-long supporter of causes for civil rights and environmental issues, and a determined opponent of censorship, especially in the context of school libraries and curricula.
He will be remembered as an exceptionally kind, generous, and modest man, with total devotion to and fierce pride for his family, including his wife Miriam, his three children, Alisa, Andrew, and Kenneth, and his two grandchildren, Rose and Sarah.
In addition to his wife, children, and grandchildren, Arthur is also survived by his brother, Al Clubok, his three sisters-in-law, Joan Clubok, Sylvia Starkman, and Sally Sherman; his two daughters-in-law, Holly and Laura Clubok; as well as a number of nephews, nieces, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to Hospice of Central Ohio or the American Civil Liberties Union. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private graveside service, and then will virtually observe shiva, the traditional Jewish period of mourning. Contact clubokshiva@yahoo.com for connection details.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Epstein Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved