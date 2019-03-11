NELSONVILLE - Arthur Hunley, 82, formerly of Nelsonville and Canal Winchester, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Columbus. Born Feb. 1, 1937, in Nelsonville, he was son of the late Robert F. and Hazel L. Fink Hunley.

He was retired from American Electric Power, where he was a systems analyst, and was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his children, Marci (Rex) Harvey and John (Shelly) Hunley, both of Canal Winchester; three grandchildren, Abbey Hunley and Olivia Hunley, both of Newark, and Blake Harvey of Canal Winchester; and a special cousin, Tom Carroll of Apple Valley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Hunley; and a sister, Rita Bullock.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery New Addition, Nelsonville, where a military graveside service will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard Unit.

Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday, March 12, from 4-8 p.m. You can sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary