SHADE - Artis Ann Salyer, 85, of the Shade area, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, Ohio, of pulmonary disease.

Born in Akron, Ohio, on Feb. 1, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Pauline Jones. She was a graduate of Akron North High School, Akron University, and had a master's degree in education from Ohio University.

She taught elementary school in Akron and Barberton, Ohio, and after moving to Athens, taught at Trimble and Federal Hocking in Athens County. Later, she worked for several years at Beacon School. All this time, she raised five children and inspired her husband to get a teaching degree.

After retiring from teaching, she and her husband, Gayle, built a log home near Shade, doing most of the work themselves.

She is survived by her husband, Gayle; daughters, Becky West (Bob) of Athens, Barbara Conover (Paul Webb) of Albany, Bobbi Harbour (Mike) of Pomeroy; and sons, Bill (Lisa) of Athens and Jim (Leslie) of McArthur. Three of her children (Becky, Bill and Bobbi) also went into the teaching field. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, Emily, Lindsey, Elissa, Nate, Abie, Ethan, Elyse, Eli, Erik, Ryan, Owen and Olivia; and four great-grandchildren, Jenna and Cameron Houpt, Christopher Johnson and Calder Livingston.

Her family was very important to her. She loved nothing better than to spend time with them vacationing, hiking in the woods, swimming, or just having dinner.

Her presence will be greatly missed by her family and friends, including those at United Seniors of Athens County, the Athens Community Center, and Alexander Presbyterian Church.

Calling hours and a celebration of her life will be held Friday, March 1, at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home, from 4-6 p.m. Dinner will be held at Alexander Presbyterian Church after 6 p.m.

She has chosen to be cremated.