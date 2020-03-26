|
NELSONVILLE - Arvella P. Lehman, 81, of Nelsonville, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at her residence. She was born Jan. 13, 1939 in Nelsonville, daughter of the late Carl W. and Alma Grace Stephenson Johnson.
Arvella was a Home Health worker and a member of the Redman Lodge in Athens.
She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Trout of Nelsonville, Deborah Hatfield of Nelsonville, Joy (Harley) Allen of Albany and Candice Blair of Nelsonville; eleven grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; brothers, Roger (Ellen) Johnson of New Marshfield and Donald Johnson of Carbon Hill and special Aunt, Shirley Coakley of Nelsonville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard Blair; brothers, Lonice, Woodruff "Dud", Harold, Robert "Ed" and Roy Johnson; sons-in-law, Robert Hatfield and David Trout and her former husband, Gerald Blair.
Private graveside services will be held in Asbury Cemetery. No calling hours will be observed.
Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Arvella Lehman to OhioHealth Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens, Ohio 45701.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 27, 2020