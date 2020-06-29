Ashley and Evan Angelo
Ashley Nicole (Hunter) Angelo and her two-year-old son, Evan, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident.
Ashley was a loving wife and mother. Her family was her life and she showed it every day. She is survived by her husband, Michael Angelo; two sons, Ryan and Aiden Finley; her grandmother, by whom she was raised, Carolyn Koch; two sisters, Lucy and Kate Hunter; a niece, Paisley Engles; and three uncles, Greg (Vickie) Nott, Michael Hunter, and David (Tye) Cramer. She was preceded in death by her father, Ike Hunter; great grandparents, James and Lucy Young; her uncle, Bill Young; and aunt, Tara Koch.
In addition to all of the family members listed above, Evan is also survived by his father, Michael Angelo; grandmothers, Patricia Holzheimer and Carolyn Koch; half-brothers, Ryan and Aiden Finley; and an uncle, Nicholas M. Angelo. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael J. Angelo who passed away June 20, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Rick Seiter officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
01:00 PM
Morrison Funeral Chapel
JUL
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Morrison Funeral Chapel
