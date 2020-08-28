Ashley McAfee

ALBANY - Ashley L. McAfee, 34, Albany, passed away Aug. 26, 2020, at her residence in Peebles, Ohio.

She is survived by her mother, Iva Jackson-Rowley of South Carolina; two daughters, Holly Workman of Albany, and Hayleigh McAfee of South Carolina; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ashley was preceded in death by grandparents, Troy and Marilyn Hyatt.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. At the request of her daughters no services will be observed.







