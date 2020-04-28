|
|
Athlinda (Rice) Stephenson, 76, born March 14, 1944 in New Marshfield, Ohio went to be with her Heavenly Father on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Athlinda came to Columbus, Ohio after graduating from Waterloo High School in 1962. She went to beautician school, then went on to work at Ohio Bell for 20 years. She received her associate's degree in surgical technology at Columbus State University. She worked at The Ohio State University Hospital in the surgery department and taught surgical tech at Ft. Hayes Technical School. She also worked in bariatrics on Grove Port and general surgery at Mercy Memorial Hospital until her retirement in 2006. Linda was active in her church and taught CCD classes at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Linda loved her family and enjoyed cooking. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and was passionate about bingo and playing Wii golf.
Athlinda was married on March 24, 1963 to Keith Stephenson, friend, soulmate, husband for 57 years.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Stephenson; son, Douglas Shawn Stephenson (Jeannette Brewer); grandsons, Victor (Tori) Stephenson, Vincent Stephenson (Katlyn Donnelly); great-grandsons, Winston and Oliver; sisters and brothers, Dorothy (Frances) Hayes, Alberta Burke, Jane (Walter) Carter, Goff Rice, James Rice, Martha (Randy) Roberts; nieces and nephews, Jack Smith, Cheryl Smith, Bonnie Smith, Tim (Sharon) Hayes, Bryan (Cheryl) Hayes, Patrick (Doralene) Hayes, Tammy Shields, LaVonne Burke, Findley Burke, Russell Boggs, Craig Boggs, Marcia Newsted, Travis Rice, Marcus Rice, Jamie Napolitanos, Alex Rice, Amanda Hedrick, Janice Magill; and sisters-in-law, Carm Stephenson, Bernie Stephenson and Brother in law Phillip Stephenson.
Athlinda is preceded in death by her parents, Goff A. Rice and Lethal (Misner) Rice; grandson, Nikalas S. Stephenson; brother, Findlay A. Rice; sisters, Ida Rice and Theresa Bailey.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the of Central Ohio.
The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London; where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralzhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 29, 2020