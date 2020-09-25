ATHENS - Audrey G. Lauderback, 92, of Athens, passed away Thursday Sept. 24, 2020 at The Laurels of Athens. She was born Sept. 17, 1928 in Hocking County, OH, the daughter of the late Herman Williams and Mable Boals Chambers. She was married to the late James M. Lauderback, for 33 years, and he passed away in 1977.
She retired from Brooks Shoe Company in Nelsonville, and was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Logan.
Audrey is survived by a son, Ronnie (Kathy) Lauderback of Nelsonville; daughter, Alice Howson of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Robin (Chuck Guess) Kasler of Logan, Marsha (Nate) Luman of Findlay, Julie Conrad of Athens and Kelby (Heath) Johnson of Ashland; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Jarod (Emily), Sarah, Jaden and Emma; numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Carolyn Rose "Johnnie" (Robert) Kasler; stepfather, Harley Chambers; son-in-law, Merle Howson; grandson, Jim Conrad; three brothers and five sisters.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Sunday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Audrey Lauderback may be made to The American Cancer Society
, Central Region Office, 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, Ohio 43017.
