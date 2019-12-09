|
GLOUSTER - Audrey B. McFarland, 80, of Glouster, passed away at home with her loving husband by her side on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.
She was born Aug. 14, 1939 in Rutland, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Virgie (Nelson) Hysell. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in Logan. She loved to cook and spending time with her grandbabies.
She is survived by her husband, Harrie J. McFarland; four children, Carla McFarland, Marvin McFarland, Christopher (Corie) McFarland, and Tara McFarland May; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lelia Hysell.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by seven siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Pastor Michael Martin officiating. Interment will be in the Union Cemetery, New Haven, WV. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Contributions can be made to the Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. St. Rt., 78, Glouster, OH 45732 to help with funeral expenses. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 10, 2019