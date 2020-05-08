Ava Goldsberry
1938 - 2020
DELAWARE, OH - Ava Ann Goldsberry walked through the gates of Heaven on May 3, 2020. Her journey started on Dec. 6, 1938 in Jackson County, West Virginia and later moved with her family to The Plains, Ohio where she met her high school sweetheart and husband Dale, and raised their three sons with love, affection, and a true sense of family. Their journey then continued to Naples Lake Country Club, and finally to Willowbrook Christian Assisted Living in Delaware, Ohio. Wherever they went, Ava had a way of making all those around her feel like family and of making sure no one felt like a stranger in her home (and motorhomes).
Ava often showed her love through cooking and baking and shared this love frequently with family and friends. She had a real talent in the kitchen as many know through her most famous dishes including her Paul Bunyan cookies, pies, Cherry Daylight, homemade ice cream, pepperoni rolls, potato salad, and many more that her relatives will continue to cook (or try to!) in her memory.
Ava's love and creativity extended beyond the kitchen. Ava was a longtime member of the Plains Methodist Church Chorus. She also always kept her hands busy, whether it was crocheting, sewing, jewelry making, or painting. In her giving spirit, many people were able to enjoy handcrafted watercolor cards and large paintings that will be treasured forever.
Ava was an avid golfer and longstanding member of the Athens Country Club, and later a member of Naples Lakes Country Club. Good times were always had with Ava and Dale on the golf course. Many rounds were followed by many laughs around the card table. Ava loved to play Bridge, Gin, and other card games, and passed that passion down to her sons and grandchildren.
Ava had great love for The Plains and the Athens communities, and were lifelong and fervent fans of both the Bulldogs and the Bobcats. They were longtime local business owners of Dale's Sohio on Court Street in Athens. They owned and operated the service station for decades, before selling the business to their son Kevin and retiring to Naples, Florida.
Ava will be greeted in heaven by her parents Helen and Lloyd Kittle and her niece Katie Kittle. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dale. She is also survived by her brothers Ralph (Reda) Kittle and Maurice (Linda Collins) Kittle, as well as her three sons: Kevin (Kristi) Goldsberry, Mark (Sarah) Goldsberry, and Craig (Leslie) Goldsberry. Ava will also be missed by her grandchildren Dustin (Amy) Goldsberry, Jake Goldsberry, Ben (Josh) Goldsberry, Maggie Goldsberry, Curtis Goldsberry, Alex Goldsberry, Darcy Cunningham, and Megan Cunningham, her great-grandchildren Saylor Goldsberry and Jonah Goldsberry, and other loving members of the Kittle and Goldsberry clans.
We are in strange times and so will not be having a public service or burial at this time. Ava had many friends and the family will miss seeing each of you in person and hearing your memories of your time spent with her. We humbly request that you take a moment to share these stories and photos of Ava by posting them on ava-ann-goldsberry.forevermissed.com. Any contributions you would like to make in her honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/) would be welcomed and appreciated.
Arrangements are being made by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family may sign the online guestbook at http://www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
A wonderful lady. God bless.
Robert and Susan Sebring
Friend
May 9, 2020
Dale, Family and Friends, Ava was the pride of her parents, a beloved wife, the best sister friend and inspiration, a Superstar Mother, and a friend of many. We were all blessed to have shared in her life.
Maurice Kittle
Brother
May 9, 2020
Dear Dale & Family; Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with you. What a great friend Ava was to all. We will miss her but we cherish all the fine memories our families have had together over the past many years. The list goes on of these memorable times. You and your family are at the top of the list of our memories.
Mary Lou & Jug Lavelle
Friend
May 9, 2020
Dale, Kevin, Kristi and Family:
I would like to express our condolences for the loss of Ava. May your Faith Family and Friends provide some comfort for you during this difficult time.

Ava was loved by all who knew her. The world is a better place for her having lived.

God Bless,
Tony and Julie Mollica
Tony Mollica
Friend
May 9, 2020
Be assured of my prayers for you all in this difficult time. May you find comfort in your precious memories and strength in one another.
Fran Lavelle
Classmate
May 8, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Kevin,Mark and Craig and Dale.
We knew this beautiful lady best from our times during Athens High school and American Legion Baseball games where our sons were teammates .
Scott worked at the Sohio gas station 1979.
We send our love and prayers to the family.
May she Rest In Peace. Heaven is a little brighter.
Our regards,
Shirley Dailey and sons
Chuck Jr, Larry and Scott.







Shirley Dailey
Friend
May 8, 2020
Godspeed beautiful woman. The world is not nearly so good a place without you.
Tony Baldwin
Friend
May 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I still remember when Ava brought pepperoni rolls to the Athens Country Club pool for ALL of us kids!
They were amazing; just like her.

Love and prayers,

Kelly Schleicher Osuanah and family
Kelly Schleicher- Osuanah
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dale, Kevin, Mark, Craig: we are so sorry to learn of Ava's passing. She was a wonderful mother and friend. Our deepest sympathy. You all, for many years may cherish the many fond memories that you all have shared as a family.

Skip and Sonnie Vosler
Skip and Sonnie Vosler
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dear Dale and family, We are so sorry for your loss. Ava was a beautiful and gracious lady. Wishing you comfort in your many happy memories. From the Chadwell Family- Vern, Winton, Jana and Brent.
Family
May 8, 2020
Ava Ann was more like an aunt to me than a cousin as Kevin and I are about the same age, but as a little girl, I remember thinking she was the most beautiful woman I'd ever seen. And, as if her physical beauty weren't great enough, her inner beauty shown through in kindness and grace. I know when she walked through those heavenly gates, she got the biggest, best bear hug from Aunt Helen; and I know today her mind is fresh and she sings freely. Much love to and many prayers for all the family.
Kathee (Kittle) Pierce
Family
May 8, 2020
sorry for your loss
Ty Smathers
May 8, 2020
May God comfort the Goldsberry and Kittle families at this sad time. Love, cousin Teresa Full Brobst
Teresa Brobst
Family
May 8, 2020
Dale: We are so sorry for your loss. I knew your dad well and was one of your customers for years until we
left Athens. Wish we had known you lived in Naples where we spent many winter vacations. I bought a 41 Chevrolet from your dad. You and Ava raised a great family. May God Bless you in your time of grief.
James Parsons
Friend
May 7, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the Goldsberry family during this difficult time..
Curt & Jane Allison
Friend
May 7, 2020
I can remember when ur mom and dad would set outside in the back yard watching all of use kids play ball together.Prayers for all of u.Mom sends her prayers also. She was a great Freind to r family.
Candace Linscott Bolin
Friend
May 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jackie Alvis
Friend
