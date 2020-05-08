Ava Ann was more like an aunt to me than a cousin as Kevin and I are about the same age, but as a little girl, I remember thinking she was the most beautiful woman I'd ever seen. And, as if her physical beauty weren't great enough, her inner beauty shown through in kindness and grace. I know when she walked through those heavenly gates, she got the biggest, best bear hug from Aunt Helen; and I know today her mind is fresh and she sings freely. Much love to and many prayers for all the family.

Kathee (Kittle) Pierce

Family