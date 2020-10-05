1/
Aves Yates
MURRAY CITY - Aves Ann "Meechy" Yates, 86, of Murray City, Ohio passed peacefully away on Oct. 2, 2020 at her home.
Aves was born July 16, 1934 in Murray City, OH to Granville and Gyneth Thompson. She was a 1952 graduate of Murray City High School; member of the Athens Chapter #175 O.E.S. and the Murray City American Legion Ladies Aux; was on the Alumni Committee; and a member of the Buchtel United Methodist Church. She was the last surviving member of the "Golden Girls".
Surviving are her son, Thomas (Deanna) Smith of OKC, OK, daughters Sondra (James) Childers of Harrah, OK, Peggy (Bob) McDonald of Murray City, OH, with whom she made her home, and Jane Mescan of OKC, OK; daughter-in-law, Linda Smith of Edmond, OK; grandchildren, Jennifer McDonald of Murray City, Tony (Krysten) Mescan of OKC, OK, Easton (Polly) Calhoun of OKC, OK, Mathew (Meg) Smith of OKC, OK, Dillon (Sarah) Childers of Edmond, OK; 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way; siblings, Jerry Thompson of Columbus and Karen Thompson of Athens; and one brother-in-law, Eugene (Barbara) Smith of Logan, and several nieces and nephews.
Aves was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, James Smith and James Yates; son, Joseph Smith; son-in-law, Jerry Mescan; sisters, Lorna Thompson and Nancy Drake.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. With David Shoemaker officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ohio Health Hospice for the wonderful services they provided.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Buchtel United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 230 Buchtel, Ohio 45716. Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home in Murray City, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at the website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
14040 Locust Street
Murray City, OH 43144
(740) 762-2251
Memories & Condolences
