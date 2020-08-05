1/
Barbara Allman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALBANY - Barbara S. Allman, 79, Albany, passed away at her residence Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born Aug. 17, 1940, in Vinton County, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Velma Perry Davis. She was a home maker and had done Home Health Care.
She is survived by children, Allen "Brett" (Jerrie) Allman, Kimberly Sue (Danny) Jordan, and Michael Dean Allman; eight grandchildren; several great and great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Ronald Earl Davis of Vinton Co.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie P. Allman, and a brother, Jackie Dean Davis.
As per her wishes she will cremated and no services will be observed. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home for expenses. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
â€‹



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home
5258 Washington Road
Albany, OH 45710
(740) 698-2441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved