ALBANY - Barbara L. Bolin Miller, 86, of Albany, died Tuesday Nov. 17, 2020 at The Laurels of Athens after an extended illness.
Born Jan. 6, 1934, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd S. and Beatrice Wood Bolin of Albany. She was a 1952 graduate of Albany High School. Her past employment includes McDaniel Grocery Store in Albany, Sears in Athens, and Vinton County Court House. She attended Albany Baptist Church for many years, and for the last five years has attended and was a member of Romans Road Church.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 68 years (Nov, 10), William E. Miller, who continues to reside at the Laurels of Athens. She is also survived by a brother Barry (Lynne) Bolin of Albany, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Tamara C. Miller; son, Marck B. Miller; a sister and brother-in-law, Bartha and Rich Caravantes of San Diego, CA; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Dwight S. (Mary Jo) Bolin and Robert E. Bolin and his special friend Maxine Wade of Athens.
The family gives thanks to all the great care given by the Laurels of Athens. Because of COVID-19 and with increased restrictions for health safety protocol, there will be no funeral services. Barry will give a private committal service.
The final resting place will be at the Athens Memory Gardens handled by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, who the family gives thanks for their services also. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent to Romans Road Church, The Laurels of Athens, 70 Columbus Circle, Athens, Ohio 45701.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
.