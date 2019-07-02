Home

Barbara Brundige Obituary
THE PLAINS - Barbara E. Brundige, 78, of The Plains, formerly of McArthur, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Fairfield Hospice Pickerington House, Lancaster.
Born on March 27, 1941 in Vinton County, she was the daughter of the late Warren E. and Nettie A. Gregory Lowe. She was a retired sales clerk and loved crafting, sewing, crocheting and quilting.
She is survived by children, Kathy (John) Wilson, Darrin Hutzelman and Rhonda Hutzelman (Keith McKnabb); sisters, Lula Misner of McArthur, Nellie (Elza) Lambert of Trenton, Ohio, and Anise Misner of McArthur; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild; several nieces and nephews, and special friend Sassy.
The family gives special thanks to Fairhope Hospice at the Pickerington House and Dr. Barbara Singer of Lancaster.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Woodrow, Warren Jr. and Arthur Lowe; a sister, Nettie Marie Zinn, and a grandson, Christopher Wayne Hutzelman.
Services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Radcliff Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Saturday.
You may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on July 3, 2019
